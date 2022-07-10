5 products that need to get off the shopping list for your health

Having a shopping list is a prerequisite for those who love to search for the best products. You keep saving, saving and suddenly the list is gigantic, right?

For fitness enthusiasts, putting sports products on the shopping list is the new “Monday start to the gym.” That is, we are always putting off something that can help 100% in improving physical performance.

That’s why Nike is always improving its prices to offer the best products at a value that will no longer be an excuse for anyone!

Below, we’ve separated five products you need to remove from your list today:

Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men’s T-Shirt

With soft, stretchy fabric, the Nike Dri-FIT T-Shirt wicks sweat away from your skin and gives you the coolness you need to focus on your workout. It is worth mentioning that it is a very stylish product. – Buy it right now!

Men’s Nike Dri-FIT Academy T-Shirt. Photo: Publicity/Nike

BRL 109.99 BRL 149.99 at Nike

Nike Downshifter 11 Men’s Shoes

Support and flexibility are the synonyms of this products! The shoe provides comfort for prolonged use after training, as it has a soft foam under your foot. Secure it now!

Nike Downshifter 11 Men’s Shoes. Photo: Publicity/Nike

BRL 229.99 BRL 369.99 at Nike

Nike Waffle Debut Women’s Shoes

Retro aesthetics and modernity are combinations in this shoe that perfectly complements your routine. The sole has the perfect wrap for your heel to fit in. And, of course, it has a charming design! Buy yours now!

Nike Waffle Debut Women’s Shoes. Photo: Publicity/Nike

BRL 409.99 BRL 499.99 at Nike

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Unisex Sock

To soften the impact of your workout, the cushioning under the forefoot of this sock becomes essential, even more so with Dri-FIT technology that keeps your feet dry from sweat. Ventilated mesh enhances breathability. Buy now!

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Sock (3 Pairs) Unisex. Photo: Publicity/Nike

BRL 89.99 BRL 119.99 at Nike

Nike Dri-FIT Men’s Shorts

Basic, but never boring! These shorts are made from a soft, lightweight mesh that will help wick sweat during your daily workout. In addition to having an ideal fit for a spacious feel. Buy yours now!

Men’s Nike Sportswear Air Max 2021 Shoes. Photo: Publicity/Nike

BRL 169.99 BRL 219.99 at Nike

