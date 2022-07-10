A Boeing 747 debuts commercial flights on the new runway at Hong Kong’s massive airport

Image: Hong Kong Airport Administration





Last Friday, July 8, marked the operation of the first commercial flight on the new Third Runway of Hong Kong International Airport (HKG/HKIA), one of the busiest in the world.

Operation familiarization for flights on Third Runway, designated as the new North Runway, began at 8:24 am, when a Government Flight Service Challenger 605 aircraft landed as the first flight participating in the familiarization.

Then, the landing of Cathay Pacific Flight CX-3251, arriving from Shanghai’s Pudong Airport, operated by the Boeing 747-400F freighter, registration B-LIF, took place at 08:27 on July 8, 2022, making it the first commercial flight operating in the new structure.

The following beautiful production, published by the official profile of the airport administration, shows scenes of the final actions for the release of the runway and the landings of the two aforementioned planes:





Image: Hong Kong Airport Administration

Image: Hong Kong Airport Administration

The other video presented below, published by the administration at the beginning of the works, shows that not only was a new runway built, but that an entire huge new area was filled in for the construction of a terminal, patio and taxiways, in what is practically a new airport being made annex to the previous one.

Hong Kong airport already had runways and was the world’s busiest by cargo tonnage in 2019 and 2021, in addition to being the eighth largest in the world in terms of passenger numbers in 2019 (with strong Covid restrictions still in place in China, the terminal has not yet recovered its pre-pandemic level).





As the familiarization of operation has begun on the new runway, the Center Runway is temporarily closed for reconfiguration as part of the development of the Three Lane System (3RS). As long as the center lane is temporarily closed, the HKIA will continue to operate as a two-lane system with the new north lane and south lane.

Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang said:

“We are delighted to be the first airline to operate a commercial flight using the new Third Runway and that this flight is operated by ‘Queen of Heaven’, one of our 747 freighters.

The start of Third Runway is a milestone for Hong Kong’s international aviation hub that will greatly increase its ability to handle both passenger and cargo flights.

The growth potential provided by the start of the Three Lane System at HKIA, along with the opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area, will ensure that Cathay Pacific and our domestic hub remain competitive for many years to come.”

With information from Hong Kong Airport and Cathay Pacific



