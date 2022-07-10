A Grande Família actress dies and the reason shocks Brazil: “Grave”

Mourning in A grande Família: Actress who was part of the cast, had confirmed death.

The program The big family was very successful in its second version aired every Thursday night on Globebeing on the air from 2001 to 2014, had several special appearances, in addition to the main cast composed of Marieta Severo, Marco Nanini, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Pedro Cardoso and Gutta Stresser.

One of the special appearances of The big family he was Gabi Costa. The 33-year-old actress passed away, causing commotion in the public who followed for more than a decade involved with the stories and confusions of Linnaeus and baby.

The attraction was so successful that it keeps its reruns being shown on the channel. Livewhere in some episodes they have the participation of Gabi Costa.

In 2019, the actress who made some cameos in the comedy, was hospitalized with a “Big problem”. Gabi Costa was hospitalized in a very serious condition, in Rio de Janeiro, due to cardiorespiratory problems. The doctors couldn’t do much and the artist died at the age of 33 at an early age.

In addition to The Big Family, Gabi Costa participated in other productions in Globe, such as ‘As Aventuras do Didi’, ‘Zorra Total’, ‘Tapas e Beijos’, ‘O Rebu’, ‘Sol Nascente’ and ‘Malhação’. The last character of the actress was in the soap opera ‘Orfãos da Terra’, shortly before her death.

