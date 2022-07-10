Actor André Gonçalves is arrested and Danielle Winits tries to prevent

The actor owes more than R$450,000 in alimony to one of his daughters and will have to serve house arrest

André Gonçalves was arrested last Thursday night, the 7th, in Rio de Janeiro, due to the non-payment of the alimony debt of his daughter Valetina Benini.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the column Em Off, the actor spent the night in jail and was released in a few hours, after a custody hearing. Valentina is his daughter with journalist Cynthia Benini.

Also according to the publication, André Gonçalves is wearing an electronic anklet and will remain under house arrest. Since 2007, the famous has not paid alimony to the young woman, who turned 18. The value would be R$ 4.5 thousand per month.

Today, the amount is around R$ 450 thousand. He would have tried to get a loan from the bank, but the amount was denied. He also owes around R$100,000 to his eldest daughter, Manuela, 23, who is filing another lawsuit.

Danielle Winits tried to prevent André Gonçalves’ arrest

According to Fábia Oliveira’s note, the actress and ex-wife of the heartthrob would have offered to help him pay off the debt. However, he refused. In front of the audience, the artist cried all the time, as revealed by sources present.

