Additive saves? Learn how to protect your car from “too cheap” gas – 07/10/2022

The chance that you fill your car with bad fuel is great. The data obtained with Procon-SP indicate that 20 out of 100 stations surveyed adulterate the fuel in some way. But is it possible to save the tank with additives or even with additive gasoline? We talked to some experts to find out if the solution works or not.

The conclusion is no. Adding the additive would turn out to be ineffective in a situation where the fuel is already diluted. In normal situations, additives have two functions: to serve as a detergent and disperser of impurities, nothing that can influence the amount of solvents, water and methanol, substances that are cheaper than fuel.

“We recently picked up an establishment that was selling gasoline with a mixture of 83% of substances. The test on the spot shows that there is more mixture than necessary, but the laboratory will say what the components of this mixture are. It’s not just ethanol, they put methanol, a carcinogenic substance, solvents and water”, warns Carlos César Marera, inspection director.

The correct range of blends is very restricted. “In the case of adding ethanol to gasoline, 27% is allowed. It has a tolerance of 1% up or down. When they exceed this limit, we collect the fuel, send it to the laboratory and seal the pump immediately. Ethanol has to contain 93.5% alcohol, but we have recently found between 80% and 85%. Your vehicle works hard”, he adds.

Do I need to add additives myself?

“When we talk about gasoline that has undergone additivation compared to ordinary gasoline, the additive package has detergent and dispersant characteristics. Gasoline has hydrocarbons, their burning leaves residues and can form a carbonization of the engine, this will alter its original functioning Detergents and dispersants work to clean these coals”, recalls Everton Lopes, mentor in Energy and Combustion at SAE.

Putting it at the gas station, at home or opting for the additive is something that divides the experts. “Additivation by account is one of the worst possible mistakes. Additive gasoline is placed in the distributor and it controls the amount of detergent and dispersants, but it will not harm the other characteristics of the fuel. fuel. Only half a percent of the volume has to be additive, something difficult to measure on your own,” says Everton.

Perhaps the option for the additive itself is more practical. That’s what Rafael Serravo, professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at FEI, thinks. “There are people who prefer to put the additive on their own. When you have full confidence in the post, I find it more practical to use the additive, because it ends up being cheaper and more practical than the additive”.

According to weekly data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), the average price of gasoline with additives was R$ 6.49, against R$ 6.60 for the additives. Let’s take as an example the 50-liter tank of the Hyundai HB20, the best-selling passenger car in Brazil. Filling the tank with traditional fuel will cost BRL 324.25, compared to BRL 330 for the additive. It’s not such a big difference, remembering that four or five tanks will be needed for the effect of the additives to make a bigger difference, say the experts. It is worth emphasizing that the ANP does not research the prices of additive ethanol.

What are the ways to distrust or trust a post?

Experts recall some tips to find a reliable post. “You have to pay attention to your pattern of refueling at certain stations. If this place has never had a problem, it’s more or less like cutting your hair: the guy gets it right and you always go back there. It’s important to point out that filling up with bad fuel shouldn’t melt the engine on time. Did you fill up in a suspicious place? Decreased car performance and increased consumption are things that the driver can feel, along with the difficulty of starting the engine, smoke or a strange smell, as adulterated fuel can generate these things” , teaches Carlos Marera.

Very cheap prices are a negative indication. But not always because they run away from the average are bad. Procon-SP did a survey of the cheapest gasoline in the main cities of the state. It was in the capital of São Paulo that they found the biggest differences. While a post in Jardim Paulista charged R$7.99 (with the ICMS reduced), a post in Vila Guilherme asked for R$5.89. Both were regulars.

“I always fill up at gas stations that have an assured quality program and are part of a large network. It’s something different from an isolated white-flag service station that doesn’t have many units. Also, look for stations that have high sales volume and lots of fuel circulation”, says Everton.

“Groups with many posts – some have well over 100 – are less likely to have irregularities. They have their own quality control, distributors and the like. Imagine networks that are affiliated with big brands, we are talking about about 1% of assessments. This does not mean that white flag posts are suspect”, reveals Carlos.

Some posts also cannot be trusted for other reasons. “We have almost nine thousand posts in the state of São Paulo. We believe that around 450 of them are linked to organized crime”, says Marera. Amazingly, this is not always synonymous with fuel problems, since many of them do not want to draw the attention of the inspection. The normal thing is that it is only for money laundering, according to Carlos.

Procon-SP has an inspection agreement with the ANP, which did not respond to the request for participation. According to their data, there were R$ 2.5 million in fines applied in the last 24 operations. The institution’s technicians manage to cover an average of more than 2,500 posts per year.