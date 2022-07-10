After finding out about Joaquim, Isadora believes in David’s innocence in Beyond the Illusion

Advertising Could not load ad

Beyond the Illusion enters its second and final phase. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Alessandra Poggi.

In scenes that are scheduled to air from next week on Beyond the Illusion, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will discover through the weaving secretary that Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) robbed the factory. “Dona Iara, I need you to be honest with me. Do you think Rafael was really committed to finding out the truth? Or could it all be part of a big act to frame Joaquim?”, Dorinha will say, being answered by Iara (Luciana de Resende).

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

“No way, Isadora. I put my hand in the fire for Dr. Rafael. I saw all the effort you made to find out who was behind this scam and I know you managed to get Dr. Joaquim to return a large part of what he stole. It’s a matter of character. Dr. Rafael was always kind and kind to everyone, he always helped us in everything he could. Everyone likes him around here. He has a good heart. Doctor Joaquim, I’m sorry, but he’s no good”, will end the good girl revealing the true character of David to Isadora who will forgive the beloved.

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti) from Beyond Illusion

Beyond Illusion is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

Read other articles by this columnist CLICKING HERE.