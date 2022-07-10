After surgery, Wesley Safadão’s wife celebrates by showing the singer’s recovery process

Artist reportedly underwent surgery after being diagnosed with herniated disc

After going through a difficult time and needing to have surgery, the singer Wesley Safadão appeared on his wife’s social media, Thyane Danteswho celebrated by showing the recovery process that the artist has been experiencing every day.

The influencer even published a photo, which appears sitting on a bed, interacting with the camera and without wearing compression stockings. Thyane took the opportunity to reassure fans about his health status and assured that the singer will soon be on stage: “Yeah, he’s back!,” she wrote excitedly.

In recent weeks, Wesley has been removed from the stage after being diagnosed with herniated disc. The report came after the singer felt severe back pain and leg numbness, having to undergo surgery that worried fans.

One person who was concerned and came to social media to express the feeling was the singer’s own mother, Ms. Billwho appeared crying as he asked friends, fans and followers to pray for his son and hope he would be okay.

