Alanis Guillen’s first agent, Juma from ‘Pantanal’, says the actress was a wild animal in her childhood: ‘She didn’t speak, she was shy’

Alanis Guilllen’s first agent, 24 years old, Juma Marruá from “Pantanal”, says she is proud of her calf, whom she received to make her first book when she was 3 years old, in São Paulo.

— I am very proud to see Alanis exploding in a great role, it was a long trajectory and a true case of overcoming. Because she was a very shy child who blossomed and faced her limits. This transformation surprised me a lot,” says Anie Recinella, owner of the Vogue Agency.

How about taking advantage of the fact that another leopard will arrive in the Pantanal to open the trunk of photos of the actress’s first works and see who the marruázinha should look like in the new version! After all, Alanis Guillen, according to Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), is already pregnant with Jove (Jesuita Barbosa). And it’s from a girl!

Since being taken by her mother to Anie’s agency, the little model was surprised by the look that would later be so important for the composition of her Juma.

— I remember Alanis arriving at the agency, and what impressed me the most was the strength of her gaze. She marked me by her silence, she was a child who communicated with her eyes. What a penetrating and profound look! — Says Anie Recinella: — she was only 3 years old and soon she was called for photographic work. She never made movies, because she was quiet she spoke softly.

Any resemblance to the protagonist of the nine o’clock plot cannot be mere coincidence. Although she even managed to be convinced by Jove to be clicked by her camera … The photos on the side do not hide the resourcefulness of the actress with a camera since she was young.

