In Fred’s farewell to football, it was not just Fluminense fans who paid tribute to him. In addition to other clubs, such as Vasco and Corinthians, several players and former players also spoke out.

On social networks, Paulinho (ex-Vasco), Alex (former Palmeiras midfielder and current São Paulo coach), Thiago Neves and many others made posts in tribute to the tricolor idol. Check out some:

farewell to a monster from ⚽️

Goal scorer in Bh, France, in the national team and mainly in the @fluminensefc .

My respects🤝

Spectacular career!

Congratulations FRED!!

Thank you for making us so emotional! lots of light on your path now off the lawns. Football thanks

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jy6faGASKq — Alex de Souza (@Alex10) July 10, 2022