All about so far

Having soared in ratings and in its extravagant scale of tension, the original series from amazon which subverts the superhero genre has not only new episodes confirmed, but also a 2nd spin-off in development. That’s why fans can’t wait to have the 4th season of the boys at the Prime Video and wallow in diabolical insanity.

At first, what is one of the most popular and controversial shows on modern TV came around in 2019 as a nice – reasonably pleasant – punch in the face of millions around the world. Not only that, it has been conquering more and more, having increased 17% in audience compared to the previous season (and 234% for the 1st). As a reflex, the Vought Cinematic Universe has been expanding.

That said, come with us, from Streaming Brazilto discover the main information that the amazon already revealed about the 4th season of the boys. For example, what is your prediction of debut in the Prime Video and connections with the spin-off “varsity“!

THE 4th season already official?

First of all, yes, the series is already renewed for its 4th and upcoming season. Including, an announcement that took place right at the beginning of the premieres of the current episode package (on June 10th). In this sense, the strength and relevance of the project proved to be even stronger than we already knew they were. However, the fact did not cease to surprise the creator. See:

“We look forward to continuing [à 4ª temporada de The Boys] and comment more on this insane world. Plus this might be the first – and last – time that a genitalia has ensured the success of something.”. the showrunner, Eric Kripkecommented during the renovation. – via Variety

For the time being, it can be assumed that the amazon wish to keep the default of 8 episodes for your next order. In the same way, the then model of weekly premieres should also be maintained for the Prime Video. That is, on Fridays or Thursday nights (as recently), in Brazil. On the other hand, it is safe to predict that the series will return faster this time around. Because? Go on and learn more.

When The 4th season in The boys will debut at the Prime Video?

Fortunately, both Karl Urban (Billy Gross) how much Eric Kripke, the creator of the series, provided information about pre-production and, especially, the start of recording for the next season. In short, with both having stated that they will be back on set and in action as early as 2022. Specifically, in August. Check it out:

“I think we will start [as gravações da 4ª temporada de The Boys] already on August 22nd. […] And I can’t wait”. The actor (urban) commented ahead of the season 3 finale (7/8) in June. – via collider “[O que Karl afirmou] it’s no secret. In fact, we’re scheduled to shoot from the end of August. So I’m already here working on some drafts, but it’s still early days. For now, I think we’re halfway through Episode 3. […] It is at this stage that we discover everything”. krypke advanced after the recent finale. – via Variety

We’re comin’ back for Season 4. Til then here’s a lil’ fourshadowing. pic.twitter.com/5JeKSOvJMb —THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 10, 2022

Furthermore, krypke also said that the 4th season of the boys will be even more “rich in emotion” than previously. Undoubtedly, a natural characteristic progression of the show, which – based on previous years, the loosening of restrictions from the pandemic and the statements above – is predicted to reach the Prime Video between July and September 2023. Unlike the last 20 months of waiting.

main theories and plots gives 4th season from the series

Undoubtedly, the end of the current season has set drastic changes overall. Among them, the union between Ryan and your father the homeland captain, having been the most impressive. Since the boy reneged grosscoming public as the son of the leader of the Seven. Horribly, smiling at the violence of his father, along with his fans – rather, worshipers.

“Ryan is a centerpiece of the script, as he’s half Becca and half Homeland. So if Brutus can figure out a way to bring him in to rescue him, he could be their best weapon with his biological father. But if Cap wins the boy, it will be apocalyptic.”. Eric Kripkethe creator of the series, evidenced. – via Variety

Accordingly, the group of gross – which now has the starlight as its new effective member – will have to come up with a new plan to stop the great antagonist. Once Soldier Boy it’s the V Temporary are out of the game. In that sense, the top runaway season 2, Cindy – with telekinetic powers – is a candidate for a new ally. After all, krypke already showed that she “it’s around” and that will eventually reappear. As? We’ll see.

Still in this aspect, the Seven will also fill the vacancies of the 3 missing members. Therefore, it is likely that we will see other supes joining the team. Even with a new “face” having to assume the mantle of Black Noirsince the Vought must not reveal the death of its oldest member.

…

“This is a joke we’ve been making from the beginning. Since there are almost never seven members in the Seven. […] Now more than ever, new members must join who sympathize with Homeland’s crazy cause. After all, now he is the one who makes these decisions for good.”. krypke pointed out. – via Variety “There will be a different super that will wear the Black Noir costume in Season 4. […] It’s definitely not the last time we’ve seen his cloak, but the character that was in there until then, that one is gone. But, we will have an interesting and hilarious new character who will wear the costume. […] We will meet you soon”. he revealed. – via Entertainment Weekly

Finally, another point confirmed by the creator is that Victoria Neuman will really be like the undercover agent of the Vought at the congress. Now that she has assumed the post of vice president from the candidate and her former competitor, Dakota Bobsince the Deep eliminated Lamar Bishop. This, along with the short remaining lifespan of grosssignal the end of the series.

Plus, these are other loose ends that fans are hoping to pick up in Season 4 of The boys:

like the Bullet train will behave next?

It will be Cassandra able to defame the Deep?

Could Stan Edgar resume Vought for once?

for once? Such as starlight enhance your potential?

“In short, yes [agora a Luz-Estrela voa]. However, she has to train. In fact, she does that in the comics, so we’ve always been interested in incorporating that ability. So as she embraces her power emotionally, she enhances her physical strength.”. krypke found out about the then novelty. – via Variety

What is the cast gives 4th season in the boys at the Prime Video?

In terms of the cast for the 4th season of the boys, it’s certain that all the cast of main characters – who didn’t die or leave the scene – will return in their respective roles. Between them, Karl Urban (gross), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (starlight), Anthony Starr (homeland captain), Laz Alonso (Milk), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Chace Crawford (Deep), Jessie Usher (Bullet train), Colby Minifie (Ashley) and finally, Tomer Capone (French).

Equally, in keeping with their personal open arcs, the following names should also come back:

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman;

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Gross;

Laila Robins as Grace Mallory;

Katy Breier as Cassandra Schwartz;

Jim Beaver as candidate Robert Singer;

Christian Keyes as Nathan Franklin;

Katia Winter as little girl;

Frances Turner as Monique;

Liyou Aber as Janine;

Sabrina Saudin like “the other Ashley“;

Matthew Edison as Cameron Coleman;

Matthew Gorman as Todd (🤢).

However, around Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), Aya Cash (storm), Jordana Lajoie (Cherie) and especially the undead duo, Dominique McElligott (Maeve) and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), are extremely possible but uncertain returns in season 4 of the boys. On the other hand, comic book creators and fans want more than Paul Reiser as The legend. See:

“I certainly admire and respect Paul Reiser [de Stranger Things] For some time. So working with him, such an amazing and fun guy, was exciting. Not just for me, but for everyone on set. With that, I would embrace the opportunity to be able to work more with him on The Boys.”. the showrunner, Erick.attested after the 3rd season. – via deadline

