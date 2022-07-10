Allan talks about Luva in an interview with Roberto Cabrini: “He is not naive”

+Ex-BBB Lumena massacres Sonia Abrão after offenses and launches invitation: “How much hypocrisy”

At the Spectacular Sunday and the Camera Record of this Sunday, 10th, the interview of Iran Ferreira, the Mason’s Glovewill finally be shown, bringing new and bombastic news about the case, which won the national media.

Also in the interview, which had been prevented from being shown last week by the justice system, Iran Ferreira tells details of the case, where he says he was deceived and robbed by the businessman.

On the other hand, Allan de Jesus, the influencer’s entrepreneur, will also face the journalist, known for not sparing tough questions.

Allan vehemently denies that he deceived Iran Ferreira, aka Luva. He claims that he will be able to turn the tables and prove his innocence. “I can tell you that Iran knew everything, he is a very intelligent boy. He is not naive”he says, who also regretted the attacks of hate and threats he has been receiving from his family.

“I WAS FOOLED”, SAYS GLOVE

Meanwhile, Glove of Mason also comments on the case. He claims he was unaware of the contractual details he signed on for Allan’s direction.

“I thought he was going to help me, help me take care of my career. I didn’t know about this four-year deal, and I didn’t know about this R$5 million fine. Didn’t know about this business. To tell the truth, I found out now, when I had the contract read.”said the famous to Cabrini.

Luva still recalled the simple life he led amid millionaire contracts. “I was tricked. (…) He said he was going to help me and nothing came of it, everything stayed the same”he said, who is now being helped by former player Falcão.