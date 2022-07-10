Ana Clara is shocked after Luciano Camargo’s prophecy comes true: “She was born for this”

Ana Clara is shocked during her participation in Altas Horas when remembering a prophecy made by Luciano Camargo a few years ago

During your participation in High hours this Saturday (09), Ana Clara Lima remembered a prophecy made by Luciano Camargo in 2018 about his career. At the time, the former BBB had not even started her journey as a Globo presenter, but she had the ball sung by the sertanejo in the Child Hope.

In short, the singer was dressed as a candle for a game proposed by Luciano Huck during the charity program and took the opportunity to predict the journalist’s future. He predicted that she would be a great communicator in the future and it shocked her to recall the story face to face.

“I love it, I watch it, I like to see it. I told her [Ana], the day I saw her for the first time in my life there at Luciano Huck. I said: ‘you were born for this, girl. You’re going to be a great presenter.’ And today it’s there”said Luciano Camargo.

It was then that Ana Clara decided to give her version of the story “I got scared. We were doing Criança Esperança in 2018. Luciano Huck did a dynamic with Luciano that he dressed as an elderly woman. And people had to find out who the little lady was”explained the ex-BBB.

“I was presenting something else, I wasn’t even working at Globo, I hadn’t done a Video Show [1983-2019] still. And then the lady came and said: ‘you’re going to be a great presenter, you’re going to be wonderful, you’re very good’. I passed [falando]: ‘Guys, who is this lady?'”, completed the famous.

GLOBO REPORTER EXPOSES RACISM IN SHOPPING

Tábata Polinea Globo reporter who is part of the Fantastic, vented on social media about an episode of racism he suffered in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. Desolate, she explained that the employees of a store refused to serve her when they saw her entering the place.

“Soon I, so combative, found myself exhausted when I should have taken a stand. At My Place, at Shopping Rio Sul, five saleswomen looked me from head to toe and decided not to serve me. My husband wanted to fight and I didn’t (should). I just left. Other customers arrived. At five they went to them”lamented.