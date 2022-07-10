André Gonçalves is arrested for not paying child support – 07/09/2022 – Illustrated

Actor André Gonçalves was arrested last Thursday in Benfica, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, and released the next day after going through a custody hearing and starting to wear an electronic anklet.

The reason is the non-payment of the alimony of his daughter, Valentina Benini, that Gonçalves had with the journalist and actress Cynthia Benini. The information comes from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the Em Off portal.

The lawsuit filed by the 19-year-old against her father, who is currently 46 and is a case with actress Danielle Winits, runs in the Santa Catarina Court and provided for the actor to use the screening equipment since November last year, when he was convicted. .

Gonçalves spent the night in the José Frederico Marques Public Jail and now must serve his sentence at home, unable to leave the place, pending a new decision by the Justice. He has not paid Valentina Benini’s child support since 2017, and owes more than BRL 350,000. The monthly amount that had been established was R$ 4,500.

Valentina Benini, who has already done exchanges to Spain and Canada, is currently investing in her career as a model and influencer.

In addition to this case, Gonçalves also responds to another similar process, this time for not paying alimony to Manuela Seiblitz, his daughter with actress Teresa Seiblitz. The debt that has also accumulated since 2017 is around BRL 120,000.

Manuela Seiblitz, who is studying social communication at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, has also commented on the case on her social media and said that her course conclusion work will be a film about paternal absence. “I cried a lot editing this film, throughout the process,” she said in an Instagram post.