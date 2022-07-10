André Gonçalves is arrested in Rio for his daughter’s alimony debt

Actor André Gonçalves, 46, was arrested for not paying alimony to one of his daughters. He was taken to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio. The information was confirmed by the Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap), this Saturday (9).

According to Seap, André was released hours later and is wearing an electronic anklet. The artist’s arrest took place on account of the pension debts of Valentina Benini, 19, the result of the actor’s relationship with actress and journalist Cynthia Benini. He has not paid alimony since 2017 and owes more than R$ 400 thousand in arrears. The monthly amount that had been established by the Court is R$ 4,500.

The request for arrest was made by the Justice of Santa Catarina. Gonçalves has owed alimony since 2007 not only to his daughter Valentina Benini, but also to Manuela Seiblitz, both from his former relationships with journalist Cynthia Benini and actress Tereza Seiblitz. André did not officially take a position on the arrest.

Married to Danielle Winits since November 2016, André – in addition to Valentina and Manuela – is the father of Pedro, the result of his relationship with Myrian Rios and born in December 2001. André Gonçalves began his acting career when he was discovered in a poor community by director Roberto Bomtempo, in the 1980s. Since then, the artist has participated in several soap operas.