André Gonçalves is arrested in Rio for his daughter’s child support debt and is released hours later; actor wears electronic anklet

Actor André Gonçalves was arrested as a result of non-payment of child support for one of his daughters. The 46-year-old actor was taken to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, last Thursday. The information was confirmed by the Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap), this Saturday.

André was released hours later and is wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, according to the agency. The artist’s arrest took place on account of the pension debts of Valentina Benini, 19, the result of the actor’s relationship with actress and journalist Cynthia Benini.

He has not paid alimony since 2017 and owes more than R$ 400 thousand in arrears. The monthly amount that had been established by the Court is R$ 4,500.

Due to the debt, André had house arrest ordered by the Santa Catarina Justice in November last year and wears an electronic anklet at his residence in Rio, where he lives with his current wife, actress Danielle Winits.

Valentina, who went on an exchange program in Spain, was working as a saleswoman at a natural products store and studying Marketing at a private college in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, where her mother lives. She has spent the last few years studying English in Canada and is also investing in her career as a model and influencer.