Anitta claims to have endometriosis and says she will need surgery

“I had to cancel a lot,” said the singer.
247 – Singer Anitta said she will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with endometriosis, when the endometrium, the mucosa that lines the inner wall of the uterus, grows outside of it.
“You can’t make much effort for a month. I had to cancel a lot, but it was that or die of pain, not only after the act, but also when menstruating. We needed to act fast. 9 years in this suffering”, said the singer.
The disease causes menstrual cramps that are stronger than normal, abdominal pain outside of the menstrual period, pain during intercourse, and intestinal and urinary symptoms. It can also prevent women from becoming mothers.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247