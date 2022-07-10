Anitta claims to have endometriosis and says she will need surgery

support the 247

247 – Singer Anitta said she will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with endometriosis, when the endometrium, the mucosa that lines the inner wall of the uterus, grows outside of it.

“You can’t make much effort for a month. I had to cancel a lot, but it was that or die of pain, not only after the act, but also when menstruating. We needed to act fast. 9 years in this suffering”, said the singer.

The disease causes menstrual cramps that are stronger than normal, abdominal pain outside of the menstrual period, pain during intercourse, and intestinal and urinary symptoms. It can also prevent women from becoming mothers.

Well, I have a genuine doubt.. Does anyone here, besides me, suffer from recurrent cystitis and have tried everything medicine, technique, laser, botox, etc. to not die of pain 24 hours after the sexual act? — Anita (@Anita) July 8, 2022

And that every time I had sex with the biggest peepee I couldn't even walk the next day or 48 hours after so much pain. Soon after, several medical portals and websites made articles teaching "how to avoid Anitta's urinary tract infection". — Anita (@Anita) July 8, 2022

When I read these articles I thought… these gentlemen examined me and I don't know? To be writing an article with my name about my health problem? Are you trying to say that I don't have hygiene? (soon I became obsessed with taking care of my larissinha) — Anita (@Anita) July 8, 2022

