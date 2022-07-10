Anitta will undergo surgery to treat endometriosis

THE popstar Anita will be undergoing surgery to treat endometriosis. She revealed to her fans on her official profile on twitter who has been suffering from numerous pains for nine years and who recently received the diagnosis of the problem from his doctor.

THE endometriosis It is a chronic disease that affects women of reproductive age and consists of the presence of endometrial tissue outside the uterus.

“So I’m going to share something with you that at the time I didn’t react but now I have a report to refute. I once said on a podcast or some other interview, which I don’t remember now, that I suffered from a terrible honeymoon cystitis “, he wrote Anita.







Photo: Reproduction | Instagram | @anitta / The Music Journal

And in another post, he continued: “The doctor (sent by my guardian angel can only), did an MRI on me at the same time and was there. ENDOMETRIOSIS. The next day she took me to an endometriosis specialist. We did the other necessary tests to be sure and then it is”, wrote the singer.

And concluded: “Anyway… my surgery is scheduled and here is my appeal for more information for women. More access, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves”.