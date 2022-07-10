Argentines take to the streets to protest on Independence Day

The anniversary of Argentina’s independence was marked by protests motivated by the economic strain in the country. This Saturday (July 9, 2022), left and right fronts united against the current government of Alberto Fernández in the capital Buenos Aires and in other centers such as Córdoba, Mar del Plata, Rosario and Santa Fe. The demonstrations came a week after the resignation tweet of the then Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán,

On Monday (4.Jul.2022), the dollar blue (parallel) reached 280 pesos in Argentina and the country’s stock exchange fell by 3.38% as a result of the departure of Guzmán, who had conflicts with vice president Cristina Kirchner. She defends greater State intervention to mitigate the effects of the country’s economic crisis on the lower income population.

The movement in the government brought greater adherence to the previously scheduled protests.

Right-wing groups took to the streets against the vice president, claiming that the current head of state is commanded by her. On the other hand, the efforts of the left were against the new agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), establishing adjustments such as the reduction of Argentina’s fiscal deficit.