Armie Hammer is seen working as a salesman after controversy surrounding cannibalism and sexual abuse; check out the photos

Known for his work on “Gossip Girl” and “Call Me By Your Name,” Armie Hammer has fallen out of favor in Hollywood after leading a controversy over allegations of rape, sexual abuse and cannibalism last year. After months out of the spotlight, the actor was spotted working as a salesman in the Cayman Islands, where he has lived ever since.

In a series of images released by TMZ, the actor appears at a tourist office, explaining the advantages of travel packages to a couple. According to information from the North American website, Hammer would be negotiating “timeshare” contracts, a type of accommodation in which one pays for the use of a resort or hotel chain for a determined period annually. Click here to check out the photos.

The registration would have taken place in June, but it is not known if the star of “The Man from UNCLE” would be doing a punctual “beak” at the agency or if, in fact, he continues to work there. According to a client who passed by the office in question, he found out about the service through a flyer, which promised discounts on a tour of the islands to anyone who heard the proposal.

It was then that the man, who preferred not to share his identity, visited the office and came across Armie working there. He also said that the plan that the actor was trying to sell cost about US$ 21,000 (approximately R$ 110,000) to be entitled to one week of accommodation a year for a decade.

To TMZ, representatives of Hammer stated that the actor visited the place because a friend of his would own the office. However, the star’s team could not say whether or not he actually works for the tour company.

This isn’t the first time rumors about Armie’s “career change” have gained traction in the media. Recently, the actor denied that he was working as a concierge at a luxury hotel, also in the Cayman Islands, after the news spread on social media, when a flyer for the property presenting him as such appeared on the web. The artist reinforced that the story was nothing more than a joke and that it was all “a fake” to attract more customers to the golf area of ​​the place.

Earlier last year, the actor’s former partners shared accounts of the sexual and physical abuse they allegedly suffered at his hands during their respective relationships. In addition, photos, videos and prints of the famous’s conversations, in which he details fantasies about cannibalism practices, also leaked on the web. Hammer pleaded not guilty, but in the second half of 2021, after months of evidence and shocking reports, he checked himself into rehab.