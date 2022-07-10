Armstrong controls pace and wins F2 sprint race in Austria – Formula 2 News

Marcus Armstrong commanded the Formula 2 sprint race in Austria (Photo: Reproduction)

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 AUSTRIA GP SPRINT RACE | briefing

The first race of the Formula 2 weekend in Austria, on Saturday afternoon (9), ended the day that featured sprint races from F1 and F3. In rural Spielberg, the race did not even have a challenge for victory in the final part. There was an expectation that Theo Pourchaire would arrive to fight Marcus Armstrong, but it didn’t happen. In the end, all the better for Armstrong, who took the win.

Armstrong didn’t seem to have such a dominant pace and didn’t even open up much distance to the rest of the pack, but Pourchaire just couldn’t get close enough to bother and was only bothered by third place Jack Doohan towards the end. He also entered into an investigation for violating the limits of the track after being called out – something that earned Frederik Vesti and Olli Caldwell penalties.

But Armstrong didn’t even have to resist, because no one touched him. It was the New Zealander’s second win of the season, and third in F2.

Pourchaire then took the checkered flag in second and Doohan completed the top-10. Felipe Drugovich was fourth, but if the Frenchman is punished, he still moves up to third. Jüri Vips, Richard Verschoor, Logan Sargeant and Ayumu Iwasa went to the points, while Enzo Fittipaldi and Dennis Hauger completed the top-10.

Marcus Armstrong pulled the line at the F2 sprint race in Austria (Photo: Reproduction)

Check out how the race went:

At the edge of the Formula 1 sprint race, it was time for the opening race of the Formula 2 weekend. Under sunny skies, activity ended the day at the Spielberg track. Everything was apparently in order for the start when Liam Lawson stopped on the grid and forced another presentation lap. Bad luck for Lawson, who had to start from the pits.

Pole-position according to the top-10 reverse order scheme for this sprint race was Marcus Armstrong, who defended well and kept the lead. Theo Pourchaire took second place. Felipe Drugovich tried to line up passes through the middle of the pack and failed, but soon a small line left Jüri Vips behind: Jack Doohan was third, with Drugovich in fourth and Richard Verschoor in fifth place.

Enzo Fittipaldi was left out of the top-10 for ninth place at the start, but he received strong pressure from tomorrow’s official pole, Frederik Vesti, who managed to overtake him afterwards. Fittipaldi would attack again a little later, forcing Vesti to make a great save.

The start of the Formula 2 sprint race in Austria (Photo: Reproduction)

The first retirement from the race came with Marino Sato, who delivered the car to the Hitech pits in the first few laps. The duels outside the points zone were good. Calan Williams, Olli Caldwell and Cem Bölükbaşı fought in the positions between 14th and 16th, but the Turk left the track alone with a fault in the bolide and had to go to the pits to retire.

Vips passed Verschoor to regain fifth place, while the overtaken was already receiving threats from Logan Sargeant. Behind them, Ayumu Iwasa, Vesti and Fittipaldi completed the top ten – the top four followed suit. Here came a punishment: Vesti took 5s for crossing the track limits several times. Thus, in the cold letter of the law, the Brazilian from Charouz had the ninth place, but followed behind new cars.

On the 12th of 28 laps, a new problem for Lawson: after being stopped at the start and having to leave the pit lane, a lot of smoke in the front of the car. He initially stopped at the track, but managed to carry the machine to the pit lane to retire and avoided a real safety car: only the VSC was called up.

Pourchaire received a warning of track limits: if he continued to disrespect, he would receive the same punishment as Vesti. Later, however, he would receive another warning, and despite Vesti and Caldwell being punished for that reason, the stewards announced that they would leave the investigation until after the race.

The last few laps didn’t bring any change up there. Armstrong pulled away, while Pourchaire, suffering from tire wear, was threatened by Doohan, but held off in second. Drugovich took fourth place. Not even Sargeant, who attacked Verschoor to the end, managed to take sixth place. That’s how the race ended after final laps stopped due to tire wear at a time when the asphalt temperature was approaching 40°C.

It was Armstrong’s second win of the season. In the championship standings, Drugovich was well ahead of Pourchaire, now 40 points apart. Armstrong climbed to 69 total goals and fifth in F2 behind Drugovich, Pourchaire, Sargeant and Jehan Daruvala.

F2 2022, Austrian GP, ​​Spielberg, Race 1, Final Result:

1 M ARMSTRONG High-tech 28 laps two T POURCHAIRE ART +1,098 3 J DOOHAN virtuosi +2,169 4 F DRUGOVICH PM +5,053 5 J VIPS High-tech +11,972 6 R VERSCHOR trident +14,832 7 L SARGEANT carlin +15,291 8 IWASA DAMS +15,891 9 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz +17,538 10 D HAUGER price +19,337 11 J DARUVALA price +21,644 12 F DRESS ART +22,036 13 R NISSANY DAMS +31,700 14 C WILLIAMS trident +34,565 15 C NOVALAK PM +38,673 16 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort +40,121 17 J HUGHES Van Amersfoort +40,245 18 THE CALDWELL fields +53,559 19 R MERHI fields NC 20 C BÖLÜKBASI Charouz NC 21 L LAWSON carlin NC 22 M SATO virtuosi NC

