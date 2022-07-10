Athletico goes to Europe and should hire R$ 11 million player for Felipão’s team

Hurricane fans accumulate reasons to celebrate this season so far. Besides the vice-leadership in the Brasileirãothe Arena da Baixada team qualified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. With the arrival of Felipão in charge of the team, Athletico managed to improve their performance in competitions, achieving results in the Conmebol tournament previously seen only in 2005.

That’s because the last time the team passed the round of 16 was in the campaign that yielded a runner-up, losing in the final to São Paulo. In addition to the cups, the Hurricane is doing well in the market. After bringing in the ex-Manchester City ace Fernandinho, Daniel Alves came to be speculated at the club from Paraná. Meanwhile, another side should arrive in Felipão’s squad.

That’s because Athletico is very close to making the signing of Brazilian Nathan Santos. The player is created by Vasco’s base and currently plays for Boavista de Portugal. The information is from the journalist Fabrizio Romano, known for creating large transactions in international football. Due to the good speed and short dribble, the player can also be used in the right half.

In June, reporter André Hernan had shared that the club managed by Celso Petraglia had made the offer of 2 million euros for the full-back, something close to 11 million reais. If the deal goes through this week, Athletico will finally occupy an open gap in Felipão’s scheme. Since Marcinho’s departure, a replacement for the position has been sought in the market.