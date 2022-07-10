Atlético vs São Paulo: Probable lineups, embezzlement, retrospect, refereeing and where to watch

By: Hugo Fralodeo

Now it’s time to get the tip! Hosting São Paulo in another game with Mineirão packed, Atlético seeks to consolidate itself in the top positions of the Brasileirão table and, depending on the results of Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, current right competitors, take the lead with a victory this Sunday.

In third place, tied on 27 points with the namesake of Paraná and 2 of the leader Palmeiras, to reach the leadership with a round for 2021, Galo needs to win their game, rooting for a defeat of Palmeiras, who visit Fortaleza at the same time. , in addition to a stumbling block for Athletico-PR, who are visiting Goiás, this Saturday.

On the tricolor side, which comes from five games without defeat, winning the Galo at Mineirão means sticking to the G4 and putting itself back in the fight for the highest positions in the competition, as it adds up to 22 points, 4 less than Corinthians, currently in fourth place.

ATHLETIC:

Due to the heavy sequence of games, Turco has already admitted that he will resort to the physiology department to define which of his athletes will be in the best condition to enter the field, so the team’s definition raises some doubts. A certain absence is Keno, who is in transition after a muscle injury in the thigh. Ademir, recovered from COVID-19, had a training session this week and should not start the match. Jair, who trained with a protection on his injured hand during the week, may be a novelty among the related.

Likely lineup:

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio (Caleb), Nacho (Zaracho) and Rubens; Vargas (Sasha) and Hulk. Coach: Antonio Mohamed

Suspended: –

Injured: Keno (muscle injury)

Hanging: Everson, Rubens, Ademir, Turco

SAO PAULO:

With 14 confirmed absences, Rogério Ceni has few options to build his team. Used to using a scheme with three defenders, he will probably have to change his formation, since he has only three defenders of origin at his disposal, two of them young. A relief for the tricolor coach is the return of Thalles Costa, who was released from the DM. There was an expectation for the release of the attacking midfielder Nikão, who also stayed in São Paulo.

Likely lineup:

Jandrei; Rafinha, Luizão, Miranda and Wellington; Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes and Rigoni (Igor Vinicius) and Patrick; Eder and Calleri. Coach: Rogerio Ceni

Suspended: Diego Costa, Léo, Luciano, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Neves

Injured: Arboleda, Walce, Andrés Colorado, Gabriel Sara, Luan, Caio, Alisson, André Anderson, Nikão

Hanging: André Anderson, Éder, Pablo Maia, Patrick, Reinaldo

DATASHEET:

Atletico vs Sao Paulo

Reason: 16th round of the Brazilian Championship

Time: 18:00

Location: Mineirão

ARBITRATION:

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Lúcio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Adriano Milczvisk (PR)

RETROSPECT:

103 games, 35 wins, 32 draws and 36 losses; 125 goals scored and 142 conceded

WHERE TO WATCH:

Premiere

LET’S GO, ROOSTER, WIN THE BRAZILIAN!