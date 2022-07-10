Atltico vs So Paulo: see possible lineups for the duel in Mineiro

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hulk hopes for Atletico goals in the match against So Paulo

Atltico is going through a good phase of the season and can take the lead in the Brazilian Championship this round. For that, they need to beat So Paulo, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Tricolor, in turn, can paste on the G4.

Remember all the clashes between Atltico and So Paulo in BH in the last ten years 09/12/2012: in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, striker Leonardo scored the winning goal for Galo in Atlético 1×0 So Paulo. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 02/13/2013: Atltico debuted in the Copa Libertadores with a 2-1 victory over So Paulo. The match marked a classic episode of Ronaldinho’s “water”, which distracted former goalkeeper Rogrio Ceni in a goal by J. – photo : Rodrigo Clemente/EM 05/08/2013: Atltico eliminated So Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, with a 4-1 rout and Ronaldinho’s show at Independência. – photo: Douglas Magno/AFP 02/06/2013: Atltico and So Paulo drew 0-0 at Independência, for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 10/12/2014: Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, at Independência, with a goal from Luan. The match was valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Paulo Filgueiras/Estado de Minas 29/07/2015: With three goals from Argentine Lucas Pratto, Atltico beat So Paulo 3-1 in Mineiro. The duel took place for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 05/18/2016: defender Maicon celebrates the goal that eliminated Atlético in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The match at Independência was won by Atltico by 2-1, but blackout fell by the qualifying goal criterion. – photo: Cristiane Mattos/AFP 11/27/2016: for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico was surpassed by So Paulo by 2-1 at Independência. This was the only victory for Tricolor against Galo in BH in the last ten years. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 10/11/2017: Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, with a goal from left-back Fbio Santos. The game was valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 09/05/2018: with a goal by Ricardo Oliveira, Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0 at Independência. The match was valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 06/13/2019: Atltico and So Paulo drew 1-1 at Independência, for the 9th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press 09/03/2020: for the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico beat So Paulo 3-0 at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico 06/13/2021: for the 3rd round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, with a goal by Jair. This was the last confrontation between the two teams in Belo Horizonte. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press For Galo to take the lead, they need to win and cheer for Athletico-PR, who visit Gois, and Palmeiras, who play away against Fortaleza. See below the probable teams for the duel in Mineiro.

athletic

Atltico’s main novelty for this Sunday’s game is the possible return of forward Ademir. The player missed Galo against Emelec due to COVID-19. Recovered, it can be listed by Turkish technician Mohamed.

Some holders can be spared at Galo. After all, next Wednesday, at Maracan, Atltico decides against Flamengo its life in the Copa do Brasil. In the first match, Alvinegro won 2-1 in Mineiro.

Among the possible absences is the right-back Mariano. The player played in Galo’s last two matches and can earn a break for the duel against Flamengo. If it happens, Guga will be the starter against So Paulo.

The team must be practically the same that won Emelec. Another possible novelty is the return of Zaracho to the starting lineup. The Argentine returned to the team against the Ecuadorians and can play this Sunday.

Atltico must enter the field with: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Otvio and Nacho; Zaracho (Rubens), Vargas and Hulk.

São Paulo

The list of embezzlement in So Paulo is very extensive. There are only five players out for suspension, who received their third yellow cards against Atltico-GO, for the 15th round: Diego Costa and Lo (defenders), Gabriel Neves (midfielder), Rodrigo Nestor (midfielder) and Luciano (forward).

Another six casualties are due to injury. In different stages of recovery, they are in Tricolor’s DM: Arboleda and Walce (defenders), Luan (midfielder), Gabriel Sara (midfielder), Alisson and Caio (attackers).

Midfielder Andrs Colorado and midfielder Talles Costa, in the process of physical transition after injuries, are still out. J midfielder Niko has been listed and should be on the bench.