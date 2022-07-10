Atltico welcomes So Paulo and seeks leadership of the Brazilian Championship

The period of turmoil in the Atlantic is past. The Rooster overcame the bad phase and is experiencing a good moment in the season. And that positive sequence can be sealed tonight with the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. For that, Alvinegro needs to beat So Paulo, at 18:00, in Mineiro, and hope for a stumble for Palmeiras. Tonight’s game is valid for the 16th round.
Atltico has 27 points, two less than leader Palmeiras. However, to take the lead, Rooster needs to win and hope for Alviverde’s defeat to Fortaleza, at Castelo. A draw favors the São Paulo team, which has 15 goals against seven from the Minas Gerais team.
The Rooster is packed. There are eight unbeaten games, with five wins and three draws. Atltico are looking for victory to come even stronger in the duel against Flamengo, next Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil.
So Paulo is also packed. There are four wins and one draw in the last five games. Tricolor needs a positive result to stick to the top spots. Currently, the team has 22 points in the classification.
athletic
Atltico’s main novelty for this Sunday’s game is the possible return of forward Ademir. The player missed Galo against Emelec due to COVID-19. Recovered, it can be listed by Turkish technician Mohamed.
Some holders can be spared at Galo. After all, next Wednesday, at Maracan, Atltico decides against Flamengo its life in the Copa do Brasil. In the first match, Alvinegro won 2-1 in Mineiro.
Among the possible absences is the right-back Mariano. The player played in the last two matches of Galo and can earn a rest for the duel against Flamengo. If it happens, Guga will be the starter against So Paulo.
The team must be practically the same that won Emelec. Another possible novelty is the return of Zaracho to the starting lineup. The Argentine returned to the team against the Ecuadorians and can play this Sunday.
São Paulo
The list of embezzlement in So Paulo is very extensive. There are only five players out for suspension, who received their third yellow cards against Atltico-GO, for the 15th round: Diego Costa and Lo (defenders), Gabriel Neves (midfielder), Rodrigo Nestor (midfielder) and Luciano (forward).
Another six casualties are due to injury. In different stages of recovery, they are in Tricolor’s DM: Arboleda and Walce (defenders), Luan (midfielder), Gabriel Sara (midfielder), Alisson and Caio (attackers).
ATLICO X SO PAULO
athletic
Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Otvio and Nacho; Zaracho (Rubens), Vargas and Hulk
technician: Turkish Mohamed
São Paulo
Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda, Luizo and Wellington; Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Rigoni (Igor Vinicius); Eder and Calleri
technician: Rogrio Ceni
Reason: 16th round of the Brazilian Championship
Studio: miner
Date and time: Sunday, July 10th, 6pm
referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)
Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)
VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)