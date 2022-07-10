Ato na Sé brings together critics of the March for Jesus and Bolsonaro – 07/09/2022 – Daily life

Less than two kilometers from the avenue in the center of São Paulo where thousands of evangelicals gathered this Saturday (9) for the March for Jesus, the largest evangelical event in the country, in which President and pre-candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro ( PL), a small group of religious produced an act called Jesus Is Here.

In front of the Sé Cathedral, in the heart of São Paulo, Christian leaders, such as Father Júlio Lancellotti, from the Pastoral do Povo da Rua, and the Reverend Alexya Salvador, leader of the ICM (Church of the Metropolitan Community), and Pastor Átila Pastor Augusto , prayed, sang, washed the feet of homeless people and distributed around 2,000 meals.

The group declares itself “against religious fundamentalisms that have used politics to colonize the people with their ideas”, explains Alexya Salvador, who spoke during the act. “The idea was to be a counterpoint to the March for Jesus, because we understand that we need to be on the march with the oppressed, persecuted and hungry people on the city streets.”

Wearing T-shirts that read “Jesus is here” and in front of posters and banners with phrases such as “Jesus commanded to feed, not to arm people”, the leaders gave critical speeches to the president-candidate and to the government’s anti-hunger policies. . A study pointed out that today in Brazil 33 million people are going hungry, a number greater than 30 years ago, when the social movement to combat hunger in the country began.

For the reverend, who declares herself “transvestite, black and peripheral”, it is “a shame for some evangelicals that an event that brings together thousands of people makes room for a politician who persecutes LGBTQ minorities and bodies, women and black people”.

During the March for Jesus, President Bolsonaro made a speech in which he said “we are against abortion, against gender ideology, against the liberation of drugs and we are defenders of the Brazilian family”.

For the reverend of ICM, an inclusive church that welcomes LGBTQIA+ faithful without reservations, in the Jesus Is Here act, Christian leaders “reaffirmed the position that this is not a Jesus we believe in”.

“Our Jesus was tortured and murdered by the political power of his time. If Jesus were here today, the current federal government would kill him again,” she says.

Bolsonaro climbed up at around 10 am in the trio, with a political entourage that included Tarcísio de Freitas, his candidate for governor of São Paulo, and deputy Marco Feliciano, both from the PL of SP. Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles was also there.

“Using a space of power to talk about religion is a horrible thing”, he criticizes.

Alexya reports that she was moved during the act and says she saw many people crying while the religious sang and continued with the washing of the feet of homeless people. “I came home very shocked and very upset. This was the example that Jesus left us. Before breaking bread, knowing that he would be killed, he washed the feet of his disciples. To wash the feet is to serve.”

The president went to his first March for Jesus in 2018, when the leader of the act, apostle Estevam Hernandes, said Bolsonaro would do well to “preach more love and tolerance”. Now an ally of the president, Hernandes says he thinks differently and told the Sheet who, after meeting the Chief Executive, felt he was a man of God.