Ayrton Lucas, Fabrício Bruno, Vitinho and +8; Dorival Júnior spares some players for the duel against Corinthians

This Sunday (10), the ball rolls to Corinthians and Flamengo, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the sixteenth round of the Brazilian Championship. This will be the first duel of the three clashes between the teams, which will also face each other in the knockout stage of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.

While the hosts are in fourth place on the leaderboard, with 26 points, the Flamengo occupies the eighth position, with 21 points. If he wins this Sunday afternoon (10), he will be able to move up a few places. Due to having the decisive confrontation of the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-MG in the middle of the week, the coach Dorival Júnior chose to take a mixed team to São Paulo.

Mengão’s coach should put on the field a well-mixed team from what the crowd is used to seeing. The main absence of the team this afternoon is Willian Arão, who is negotiated with Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, and no longer plays for Flamengo. The Club still has Arrascaeta as an absence, with back pain; Matheuzinho, with tonsillitis; Bruno Henrique, knee surgery and Diego Alves, with pubalgia.

Dorival should make changes to the defensive system of Mengão, Rodrigo Caio and Fabrício Bruno, who returns to the pitch after being away for more than three months. The two form the defense duo, according to Globoesporte.com. Ayrton Lucas, Victor Hugo should still appear as starters.

With the absences and players spared by Dorival Júnior, the team that should start the duel against Corinthians this Sunday should be: Santos, Rodinei, Rodrigo Caio, Fabrício Bruno and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João Gomes and Victor Hugo; Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Gabriel.