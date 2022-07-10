Bahia records more than 4 thousand new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

Bahia confirmed 4,132 new active cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The data was released by the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) on Saturday night (9). Five deaths were confirmed in the period. The state currently has 22,854 active cases of the disease. The total number of deaths recorded since the beginning of the health emergency is 30,077, including the 417 municipalities.

This Saturday’s epidemiological bulletin (09) still counts 1,919,284 discarded cases and 351,355 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 66,054 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.



Vaccination

So far, Bahia accounts for 11,624,574 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,713,853 with the second dose or single dose, 6,443,211 with the booster dose and 901,271 with the second booster. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 982,752 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 571,862 have already taken the second dose.