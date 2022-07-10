Balbuena says goodbye to the European club and is free to return to Corinthians; see post

Defender Fabián Balbuena has confirmed that he will not stay at Dynamo Moscow, Russia, for the rest of the season. The player, who has conversations for a return to Corinthians, published a farewell message on his social networks this Sunday.

“Hello guys. I want to tell you that I am leaving the club this season. I’ve been thinking about this decision for months, and it’s due solely and exclusively for family reasons. To the fans, to the club staff, to the coaching staff, to my teammates, thank you very much for such a good season we had. My best wishes for this one to come.” – see the post below.

The Paraguayan suspended his contract with Dynamo Moscow for a season and is now free to agree with another team. The measure is based on the FIFA resolution that authorized players who play in leagues in Russia and Ukraine to suspend their ties until June 2023.

Recently, it is worth remembering, Corinthians met with one of Balbuena’s agents to try to hire the defender. As determined by My Helmthe meeting between representatives of the club and the player took place on the morning of last Tuesday, in Argentina, hours before Timão’s classification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores.

The search for Fábian Balbuena is directly linked to the departure of young João Victor to Benfica, from Portugal. The player, made official by the Portuguese team, landed in Europe shortly after the match against Boca Juniors, from Argentina.

Check out Balbuena’s Instagram post

