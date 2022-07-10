Best questions to bring up strangers and do well

Starting a new conversation with someone you don’t know can be quite challenging, but it’s doable. Just follow some suggestions for interesting topics and know how to ask the right questions.

There are some themes and subjects that help a lot when starting a pleasant and rewarding conversation. This works even with strangers, as long as there is respect and common sense. Never offend anyone or intrude on personal life out of mere curiosity.

Topics for a new conversation

Check out some topics below that can be used to start a conversation with someone you don’t know. Remember to be careful not to be an inconvenient person and know when the other just wants to be alone and silent.

– “What was the job you hated most in your life?”

If there’s one thing that is common in every adult’s life, it’s the fact that everyone has worked in some detestable job. Talking bad about an old boss or an exploitative company is something that can get you a good laugh and arouse empathy.

– Talk about clothes

An interesting tip is to comment on something related to the clothes the person is wearing. Try making a nice, positive comment, such as a compliment about an accessory or parts of your overall outfit. Ask more about something and show interest.

– Show interest

Everyone has a cell phone in their hands these days and this can be a good option to start a conversation. Ask something about the person’s cell phone or any device the person has.

– “Do you have a signal?”

One way to start a conversation is to ask if the person has an active internet signal. Everyone has experienced some instability in the connection and this can be a way to bring it up creatively.

– “Where you are from?”

Knowing a person’s origin or where they’re going can be very personal in some cases, but it’s a great topic to talk about. After all, from the answer, you can comment on the culture of the place, learn more about the peculiarities and the good things.