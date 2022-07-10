‘Beyond Illusion’: Davi discovers that the evidence against Joaquim is gone | come around

First, Davi will try to open Isadora’s eyes that Joaquim is responsible for all the sabotage that her fashion studio has suffered.
“Isadora, you’re smart, can’t you see that this painting on the door, the fake telegram to Dona Darcy Vargas, the lying note in the newspaper, this was all Joaquim’s work for you to be humiliated and accept his request?”
But she, once again, won’t believe it:
“Joaquim has his faults, but he loves me. He lets me forget about you and try to be happy.”
Davi tries to convince Isadora that Joaquim is a bandit in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Devastated and with no way out, Davi will make a drastic decision to save Isadora from Joaquim.
“There’s only one thing that can stop this marriage: prove to Dorinha that he’s a thief.”
Davi will then decide to deliver the documents that prove that Joaquim robs the factory to the police, even if, in this way, Joaquim reveals that he is the magician accused of killing Elisa (Larissa Manoela).
“I might even go to jail, but I’ll take you with me!”, Davi will say, angrily.
Davi threatens to hand Joaquim over to the police to prevent him from marrying Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
But David’s plans to deliver the evidence against Joaquim to Isadora and then flee will have to be postponed. That’s because he will find out that the documents that were with Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) are gone… 😬
“You will not believe. The documents are gone!”, says Heloísa.
David will then find a note in the place where the papers should be kept.
“Don’t worry, the evidence is well guarded.” 😱
And now? How will David prevent Isadora and Joachim from marrying? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
11 Jul
Monday
Joaquim assures Isadora that he will protect her after the wedding. Santa confronts Emilia and Enrico. Cipriano separates from Emília and says that she will stay with Jojô. Lorenzo celebrates his marriage to Leticia. Isadora reveals to Rafael that she agreed to marry Joaquim. Giovanna does not accept to shelter Emília. Úrsula fears that Rafael will hand them over to the police. Leonidas suspects Matias’ intentions with Olivia. Onofre asks Lucinha for forgiveness. Inácio announces to Constantino that the casino is on the verge of bankruptcy. Benê sees Eugênio kiss Violeta. Davi and Heloísa discover that the documents against Joaquim have disappeared.
