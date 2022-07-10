‘Bicho de Sete Cabeças was my most important film’

At 46, actor Rodrigo Santoro owns a rare filmography. He was at “OtaLab” this week to promote the series “Sem Limites”, a Spanish production that stars on Amazon Prime. Star in Brazil, he moved almost 20 years ago to Hollywood, but has he worked in productions from Argentina, Cuba, Mexico, action films, comedy, romance, animations?

With such a varied curriculum, one of the participants of UOLditório wanted to know about the actor: “What was the film that most marked your life?”

Rodrigo didn’t have to think long to answer. “It was the ‘Bicho de Sete Cabeças’!”

Laís Bodansky’s feature was the first in which the actor acted as a protagonist. The film provoked new ways of thinking about psychiatric institutions in Brazil, and for Rodrigo Santoro it was a great watershed.

It is the most important film for being the first, for having transformed my life and given me so many career opportunities.

Rodrigo recalled that, soon after, he worked on two other important features: “Abril Despedaçado” and “Carandiru”, important steps to consolidate his talent. “And all because of ‘Bicho de Sete Cabeças,'” he thanked.

OtaLab

“OtaLab”, the TV-like internet show, can be followed by Splash’s YouTube channels, twitter and Facebook. You can watch the entire schedule of Canal UOL here.