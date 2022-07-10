Boca lives days of ‘tremendous chaos’ after elimination to Corinthians

Dismissal of the coach, split between cast and board, captain barred by the interim and, finally, celebration symbolizing the crisis. All this was experienced by Boca Juniors in four days, from the elimination to Corinthians, at home, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

The scenario of “tremendous chaos”, as described by the Argentine newspaper Olé, had already started shortly before the game, and deepened with the farewell to the biggest competition on the continent.

Check out the main moments of the chaotic blue and yellow week in Buenos Aires:

Discussion before the game

Hours before the fateful fall at La Bombonera, forward Darío Benedetto, who would later be the Xeneize villain on the field, defender Marcos Rojo, captain Carlos Izquierdoz and reserve goalkeeper Javier García argued with club directors, claiming the award for winning the last Argentine Championship. The idol and vice-president of the club, Juan Román Riquelme, was also in the meeting between the members of the top of Boca.

According to the local press, the meeting was not at all friendly and the atmosphere prevailed in the confrontation against Timão, who emerged victorious in the penalty shootout.

Protest messages after elimination

The elimination against Corinthians took Boca’s days from bad to worse: the first act after the game were the protest messages painted on walls of the training center and other places at the club’s headquarters.

One of them was addressed to Riquelme: “Roman$e is over”, in allusion to the name of the manager and former player.

Technician’s dismissal

Also on Wednesday, coach Sebástian Battaglia was fired. “Boca Juniors announces that Sebastián Battaglia is no longer the head coach of the first team and thanks him for his contribution throughout this cycle,” the club wrote in a statement.

Xeneize idol, Battaglia arrived in August 2021, and despite the Argentine title, he hasn’t even completed a year in office.

Captain barred for interim and symbolic commemoration

The until then last episode of the crisis had occurred on Friday (8), when the interim coach, Hugo Ibarra, barred captain Cali Izquierdoz, one of the four athletes who had discussed with the leaders, from the 11 holders for yesterday’s game. (9), against San Lorenzo.

As if controversy were not enough in just four days, the confrontation against El Ciclón, for the seventh round of the Argentine Championship, gave the feud between the squad and the board a new chapter.

Defender Marcos Rojo scored the first goal of the clash, which did not prevent the 2-1 defeat, took the captain’s belt off his arm, kissed it and celebrated directly with Izquierdoz on the bench.

“It was much more than a goal. Much more than a celebration. Much more than a message”, described Olé, who cited the celebration as a “declared war” by Rojo.