Bolsonarista invades party with PT and killer theme

The Bolsonarista extremism was to the last consequence at the end of the night of this Saturday (09), in Foz do Iguaçu, western region of Paraná. Planned by friends and family to celebrate the 50th birthday of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, a birthday party marked by the PT theme ended in tragedy.

According to André Alliana, a close friend of the victim, moments after the guests sang “congratulations” to Marcelo, an unknown man invaded the area where the celebration was taking place, shouting and insulting everyone present. “The party was PT-themed. Around 11 pm, a guy nobody knew appeared cursing the guests, calling Lula a bastard and shouting Bolsonaro’s name. mad Said he would come back to kill everyone. And he came back”, details Alliana.

Faced with the blatant death threat, Marcelo went to his car to get his gun. Minutes later, federal penitentiary agent Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho returned with a pistol in his hand, already shooting at the birthday boy. According to other witnesses who witnessed the attack, the perpetrator appeared to be under the influence of drugs, with his wife and daughter in his car.

“We heard his wife screaming asking him to leave and he was very upset, with a lot of hate. Cursing the PT members and saying that Bolsonaro would be elected. That Lula is a criminal and that all PT members should die. It was a tragedy, something without We are all in shock”, shares one of the guests, who also witnessed the event and prefers not to have her name disclosed.

Marcelo was killed with two shots at close range. Before falling lifeless, he managed to fight back and shoot three shots at Jorge José, who also died after being admitted to the hospital.

“The truth is that he came with the intention of shooting everyone. The only reason more people didn’t die because the guy didn’t have a good aim. Marcelo died and because of him the tragedy was not even greater”, adds the witness. the condition of anonymity.

Marcelo Arruda was affiliated with the Workers’ Party of Foz do Iguaçu. During the 2020 municipal elections, he ran for deputy mayoral candidate. With almost 30 years of service to the city’s Municipal Guard, he was director of the Public Servants Union and treasurer of the party’s municipal directory. He leaves his wife and four children, including a 1-month-old baby.

In his profile on the social network Facebook, André Alliana vented the loss of his friend. “When I say that people are sick and that the lack of respect and dialogue is a tragedy, some think it’s an exaggeration. People attacking each other because of politics and now we know that they also throw bombs and kill. Today I lost one of the my best friends”, he wrote, in an excerpt of the text.

Source: BdF Paraná

Editing: Lia Bianchini