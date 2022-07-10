Bolsonaro mixes religion and politics and ignites base in Uberlndia

Before getting on the electric trio, Bolsonaro greeted supporters (photo: Vincius Lemos/Special for EM) In a double commitment, with a motorcycle rider and participation in the March for Jesus in Uberlndia, in the Tringulo Mineiro, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ended Saturday (9/7) amid phrases he repeated in so many other speeches and a mixture of politics and religion.

The chief executive did not even ask for votes in his single speech during the march. However, he said that the country is fighting a “war of good against evil”, shortly after saying that he prays every day that the people do not “experience the pains of communism”.

The speeches allude to the dispute for the presidency this year against the main opponent, Luis Incio Lula da Silva (PT), pre-candidate and former president.

The president also labeled the evangelicals present at the event as “warriors”.

“We have to present ourselves not only for material reasons, but for spiritual ones as well. (…) Good men and women are the warriors of this war. It is not up to one person to win this war, but we all move away each time. more of those who want to distance us from our creator and want to take our freedom,” Bolsonaro said.

Before leaving in an electric trio for the march, the president mentioned other themes that became keys to ignite the conservative base. He said he was against abortion, gender ideology, drug legalization and gambling.

It drew attention that, while he was parading along with other politicians, such as federal deputies Carla Zambeli (PL), Hlio Nego (PL) and Belo Horizonte councilor Nicolas Ferreira (PL), the Christian hymns were constantly quoting Bolsonaro’s name in through the lyrics of the songs.