Botafogo announces betting site as new master sponsor | Botafogo

Blaze is the new master sponsor of BotafogoVitor Silva / Botafogo

Published 07/09/2022 11:14

Rio – Botafogo announced, this Saturday morning (09), the agreement with its new master sponsor. This is Blaze, a company specializing in internet betting. The company will start having its brand stamped on the club’s uniform this Sunday (10), in the confrontation with Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championship. The sponsorship will also be present in the uniforms of the U-23 and women’s teams of Glorioso.

FIRE TIME! https://t.co/OMLXDkGxmu is the new sponsor of Botafogo; International company specialized in betting will occupy the noblest space of the alvinegro uniform! https://t.co/Ycg7lN1OEg — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) July 9, 2022

John Textor commented on the new sponsor, and highlighted the fact that the company’s name refers to “flame”, as well as the symbol having fire as an element.

“Blaze has a disruptive mindset aligned with our project and sees Botafogo as the ideal partner to leverage its business. The Club always wants to have the best by its side. Blaze is also a ‘chosen one’ and has everything to do with the Botafogo. The company name refers to the flame and the symbol has fire as an element… Welcome”, said John Textor, owner of 90% of Botafogo’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

The contract with the betting company will be valid until the end of this year. The values ​​were not disclosed.

Botafogo and Cuiabá will face each other this Sunday (10), at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Pantanal, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.