Brazil records 214 new deaths from Covid; moving average remains high for 16 days | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (9) 214 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 673,614 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 239 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +24% and indicates uptrend for the 16th day in a row .

Amapá, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul recorded no deaths from the disease on the last day.

In total, the country registered 40,440 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,874,036 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 56,731+5% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (9 states): AL, CE, PI, MS, SE, ES, PR, MT and SP

AL, CE, PI, MS, SE, ES, PR, MT and SP In stability (10 states): BA, PB, RS, PE, GO, AM, AC, AP, RO and SC

BA, PB, RS, PE, GO, AM, AC, AP, RO and SC Falling (2 states): RN and PA

RN and PA They did not disclose (5 states and the DF): DF, MA, MG, RJ, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).