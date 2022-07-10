Brazilian bar offers metaverse on menu

Metaverse is still a digital and abstract concept for many people, but in the north of São Paulo it is already very concrete — and it sells drinks. It’s Metabar, the first bar in Brazil focused on the theme, which opened its doors on June 25th.

We usually write this column together, but only me, Pedro, is in São Paulo, so I decided to visit by myself.

In fact, Metabar absorbs almost all current digital trends. NFT, there are lots of them: the logo of the house is one of the famous ‘bored apes’, digital monkeys that are part of a collection of the most valuable NFTs.

On the walls, reproductions of Bored Ape 6633, purchased by Neymar Jr. for R$6 million, and Cryptorastas #03241, purchased by rapper Snoop Dogg for approximately R$135,000.

NFT of “Bored Ape” acquired by Neymar Jr. part of the home decor Image: Personal archive

Even on the menu: as I started writing this column, I ordered a portion of “NFTapiocas”, tapioca dices with pepper jelly.

(The menu tries to be more creative in the name than in the variety. The selection is the same as in non-digital bars, with portions, savory and grilled. The biggest daring are some hookahs.)

What really matters is the menu of experiences in the metaverse, like a visit to the Eiffel Tower, and some games. Three are available oculus Quest 2, from Meta, in areas demarcated by those airport queue separators.

Many people have been attracted by the possibility of enjoying such a metaverse. Although the movement during the week is small, on weekends there is already some activity, according to Carlos, one of the bar attendants.

Metabar: VR experiences for 10 reais Image: Personal archive

After the starter, the main course

What’s worth trying out in Quest? If it was a drink, we’d ask for the bartender’s recommendation, so that’s what I did. The home team recommended Fruit Ninja VR, a virtual reality version of the classic mobile game; and Mission: ISS, an immersive space station experience.

They prepared all the space and left the game at the starting point. Still, it took me some time to understand what I needed to do.

In the end, I ended up getting myself right with the tool and spent a good few minutes immersed in VR. (Each session lasts 7 minutes and costs R$10.)

I definitely have no future as a “fruit-cutting ninja”. I scored mediocre. I had a lot more fun on Mission: ISS, with zero gravity simulation and a view of planet Earth in all its splendor.

Renato, one of the attendants, was a little frustrated by my lack of reaction to technology. He’s used to the excitement or amazement of first-time customers, which I’m not.

I know how he feels. To some extent, the whole point of this column it’s about explaining the inexplicable and describing the indescribable experience of virtual reality. The first time is really impactful.

And that’s exactly where I see beauty and potency in this Metabar.

It is neither simple nor obvious for people to understand the possibilities of virtual reality. Trying this between a drink and another on any Wednesday for a reasonable price allows the curious to enter this universe.

Boteco people meet the tech gang

Finally, I did a brief interview with Natan Lima, one of the partners in the venture.

How did you come up with the idea for Metabar?

I am already in the blockchain and technology market. I wanted to open a bar, but at the same time I didn’t want it to be a regular bar. I wanted something that didn’t exist. One of the inspirations was Neymar Jr’s Instagram profile picture, which is nothing more than Boared Ape’s NFT.

Why create a bar focused on the metaverse?

I believe we need a balance between the physical and digital. In a simple way, we managed to bring an educational concept and demystify all this complexity that people filled around technology. We’re pulling this metaverse flag through entertainment and fun.

Who is the target audience?

There are three: the normal pub crowd; those curious about technology such as blockchain, NFT and the metaverse; and also groups already focused on this market. We are already holding meetings and meetings to bring together the tech community as a whole, from gamers to programmers.

What were some of the challenges you’ve faced so far?

Our main challenge is in the user experience. Make it more and more simple as a whole inside the house.

What are your plans for the future of Metabar?

We are focused on aggressively expanding with at least five owned units over the next 5 years. We will also release other experiences that we are already developing for customers to have fun and learn more.

Tell me about the idea of ​​giving people NFTs on their birthday.

The person who decides to celebrate their birthday in Metabar will receive an NFT as a gift. With this NFT, you will have VIP access to the bar even on party days with attractions and also a 5% lifetime discount on the bill featuring the exclusive work.

Where can we find you in the metaverse?

We are still finishing developing our bar inside the metaverse. We are looking at some partnerships to build within a targeted world.

What are your favorite things about the metaverse?

Freedom of expression, global communication and improved relationship experience even at a distance. I believe that Web 3.0 only adds to the coexistence of all, bringing more intimacy and connection.

Do you have any tips for people who are new to the metaverse?

Come in, start exploring, update yourself, because it’s not the future but the present. In the near future, most people and companies will migrate to the metaverse. We don’t know in which world or at what speed, but this is already happening. We have to participate in this disruptive change and add in the way we think we can contribute. If it depends on us, at Metabar, we will help to accelerate this movement.

to the readers of column If you feel curious, it’s worth a visit.

Which: metabar

Where: Av Luis Dummont Vilares, 699 – Jardim Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo

Contact: (11) 96494-1001

Instagram: @metabaroficial