Brazilian billionaire Lily Safra dies at 87 | Economy

Brazilian billionaire Lily Safra died this Saturday (9) in Geneva, Switzerland, aged 87. The information was confirmed by the Edmond J. Safra Foundation.

The cause of death was not revealed and, according to the entity, Lily was “surrounded by family and friends”. Lily’s funeral is scheduled for Monday (11).

“For more than twenty years, Lily Safra has faithfully upheld the philanthropic legacy of her beloved husband Edmond, supporting hundreds of organizations around the world,” it said in a statement.

According to the latest Forbes ranking, Lily had a fortune valued at US$ 1.3 billion (about R$ 6.5 billion).

Lily Safra in October 2014 photo in New York — Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Arquivo

Lily was born in Rio Grande do Sul and was married to banker Edmond Safra, who died in a fire in 1999. With Edmond’s death, Lily inherited a good part of her husband’s fortune.

Lily also saw her wealth grow with the sale of the traditional Ponto Frio retail chain to the Pão de Açúcar group in 2009. She took over the business after the death of her second husband, businessman Alfredo Monteverde, in 1969.

In 2008, Lily boasted the most expensive house in the world. Situated on the Côte d’Azur in southern France, the property was sold for €500 million to a Russian billionaire. Until that deal, there had never been such an expensive transaction involving a luxury property.

Lily Safra in photo March 10, 2014 — Photo: Lionel Cironneau/AP/Arquivo

Four years later, a Brazilian jewelry auction raised US$ 38 million. The amount was distributed to charities.

