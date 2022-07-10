Brazilian elite and the VIP terminal in Guarulhos – 07/09/2022 – Elio Gaspari

The Guarulhos airport concessionaire announced an investment of R$ 80 million for the construction of a VIP terminal.

In today’s cash, the customer will pay R$800 and arrive by limousine, a messenger will carry their luggage and be accompanied by a host during check-in. In an area of ​​5,100 square meters, you will have a place to rest, high pressure showers, a restaurant, a shoeshine boy and a treadmill.

According to the company that will manage the business, this terminal will be the first in South America and “the largest in the world of its kind”.

In major airports around the world, aviation companies take care of this comfort. There is nothing of this size at airports in London, New York or Amsterdam.

The Brazilian upstairs fights to be the only one of its kind in the world.

Eremildo has a question: Will VIP terminal users have exclusive assistance in the passport queue?​

Eremildo the idiot

Eremildo is an idiot and believes everything the government says. He gave a standing ovation to the decree that obliges gas stations to show the evolution of the price of the liter.

The cretin suggests expanding the measure. Grocers would be required to show the price of tomatoes, rice and beans before Bolsonaro took office.

Gasoline, for example, cost R$ 2.60.