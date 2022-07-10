Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank celebrate their son Zyan’s birthday with a garland | Column Fábia Oliveira

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank prepared a party to celebrate Zyan’s two-year-old birthday. The event took place this Friday (9), at the Goiabeira Coisa e Tal party house, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

Scenographer and space owner Roberta Niemeyer created a creative decoration with the theme “Dinosaur”, the boy’s passion. At the celebration, she had cookies decorated with the theme in an interactive scenography, with sensations and experiences, including a volcano making smoke and fire and dinosaur eggs.

Zyan even dressed up as a dinosaur at the time of congratulations. It had a theater, children’s buffet, wood-fired pizza and the invited children even took themed suitcases. The couple also has 9-year-old Titi and 7-year-old Bless.

Bruno Gagliasso reveals ‘outside’ in Madonna

On Tuesday night (5th), Bruno Gagliasso participated in the podcast ‘Quem Pode, Pod’, presented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, During the interview, the actor revealed an unusual situation involving him and none other, none other than the ‘Queen of Pop’, Madonna. Titi, Bless and Zyan’s father said that he received flirtations from the singer at a party, but without realizing it, he ended up ‘out’ her.

“Madonna came to talk to me. I was at a party, and she came to talk to me. She got to me. It’s weird to say this, but Madonna came to me myself”, said the actor laughing. “It’s real,” agreed Fe Paes Leme. “A party full of people, and she went on a straightaway from Bruno”, he added. Joanna, wife of the actor.

Then, Bruno Gagliasso stressed that he does not know how to speak English and ended up giving the ‘Queen of Pop’ a ‘out’. “So I don’t speak English. I looked at her, I had already had some, and I said: ‘I’m fine’”, he recalled. Fernanda Paes Leme was amused by the situation and said: “Bruno dumped Madonna”. The actor then added and emphasized: “I dumped Madonna”.

The actor went on to recount the situation and said that friends were shocked by what they were seeing. “Worse than my friends did not believe. Then when she came towards me, everyone looked at me and I was like: ‘Fuck*, it’s Madonna, she’s really giving me a hard time’. But no one even remembered that I didn’t speak English, everyone was silent waiting for my reaction. Then I said, ‘I’m fine,’” he explained.

Even during the conversation, Giovanna Ewbank asked if Madonna would have stayed with someone else at the party. “Oh, it must have been,” replied the actor. “Stayed with Jesus Luz. After they started dating. I think that was it”, added Fernanda Paes Leme.

Bruno Gagliasso then recalled the situation: “Yes, the next day pictures of the two of them came out together… That’s right”. Giovanna, then, joked with her husband: “Love, you could have married Madonna, do you know?”, she asked. “Wow, I’m sorry. I should have grabbed her,” joked the actor.

