Bruno Gagliasso celebrates 2 years of son Zyan with luxurious garland

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank celebrate their youngest son’s 2nd birthday with a dinosaur themed party

The actor Bruno Gagliassoand his wife, actress Giovanna Ewbank, delighted the fans by appearing in a very special moment with their children. It turns out that the little one, Zyan, the youngest son of the couple, turned two years old. Celebrities are still parents to two more beautiful children.

The couple’s eldest daughter recently turned nine. To celebrate the date, Titi won a party with her friends. The celebration included an open-air cinema, a pajama party and a spa night with the girls. Bless is the middle child and is seven years old. The little boy is known for being the most stylish in the family.

On the night of the 8th of July, the baby Zas he is affectionately called by the famous mother, also won a garland to call his own. Bruno Gagliasso and Gio celebrated the two years of their youngest in Barra da Tijuca, an upscale neighborhood in the west of Rio de Janeiro. The decoration of the dream party was under the responsibility of the renowned scenographer Roberta Niemeyer.

Dinosaur-themed, giant tyrannosaurus dolls and other species gave the air of a lot of adventure. There was also a volcano making smoke, scenographic fires and even the hatching of dinosaur eggs. For the children’s entertainment, in addition to the toys, there was a theater and many treats on the menu, such as pizza!

At the time of the long-awaited congratulations, Zyan came up with a special outfit! Alongside his parents and his two brothers, the little one appeared dressed as a dinosaur. The family gathered behind the five-story cake and hugged together for the baby’s two years.

son’s party Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank was attended by many famous people who took the heirs to have fun at the Zyan dinosaur park. Among the guests were the couple of actors Thaila Ayala and Renato Goés who took little Francisco, seven months old. Singer Aline Wirley and her husband actor Igor Rickli also attended the event accompanied by their son Antônio. As well as actress Sthefany Brito and presenter Fernanda Gentil attended the party with their children.

Tell us what you think!