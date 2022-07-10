Bruno Gagliasso’s brother challenges the actor: ‘Are you going to get out of the loop?’ | celebrities

Playback/Extra Thiago challenges his brother Bruno

In an interview with the videocast “Quem pode pod” by his wife, Giovanna Ewbank, and Fernanda Paes Leme, Bruno Gagliasso said that he walked away from his brother for “seeing life differently” from him.

On Twitter, Thiago Gagliasso explained that the separation of the two would have occurred because he himself supported “this shit”, in reference to President Jair Bolsonaro.

“My dear brother Bruno Gagliasso declared in a podcast that the reason he doesn’t talk to me is not politics, but because of a ‘moral’ issue. ‘scruples’. Detail, dressed in Lula’s towel!”, wrote Thiago.

In another post, Thiago called former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a bandit and proposed that he and Bruno come together for a debate.

“Bruno, my dear brother, it would be a great pleasure to sit together at a table. I can show with facts the thug you publicly support without scruples and the fun your gang did with public money in Rouanet, how about it? loose?” he challenged.

fight between brothers

During the recording of “Quem pode pod”, actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme asked Bruno about the reason for the fight with Thiago and if they would make peace one day. “At some point, maybe [haja reconciliação] yea. I can’t see today,” Bruno began.

“I don’t feel admiration and affinity for him. We think very differently. It’s not political thinking, it’s how we see life. My wife and I were exposed in a way we wouldn’t like. [como] I go back to talk to my brother, there’s no way. It goes against everything I preach, everything I want for my children,” added Bruno.

The disagreements between the two began in 2018 when Thiago commented on social media that he did not miss Giovanna and that he would never have been friends with his sister-in-law. “She’s always been a closed off, a little more difficult person,” he said.