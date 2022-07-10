Buy more of these stocks as grain prices fall, says Bradesco BBI

O Bradesco BBI continues with a downward outlook for global agricultural commodity prices, but with positive expectations for BRF (BRFS3), ambev (ABEV3) and M. Dias Branco (MDI3).

For the bank, the three companies should benefit more from the reduction of input costs, as the forecast is that the factors that have been weighing on commodity prices globally will continue.

Corn prices fell 13% year-on-year in Brazil, resulting in feeding costs spot mostly stable year-on-year in the second quarter, a favorable scenario not seen since 2019.

Bradesco BBI says it sees a downward trend in input costs due to the robust corn crop in Brazil, in addition to bearish macroeconomic factors that are weighing on commodities worldwide – such as the increase in US interest rates, concerns with Chinese demand, oil price spikes and agricultural crops progressing globally.

“At the same time, bird flu cases in the US and Europe are supporting strong demand for chicken from Brazil, and continued reductions in China’s hog herd are likely to support better pork prices during the second half, providing a robust outlook. for BRF in international markets”.

Bradesco BBI highlights that around 50% of BRF’s revenue comes from domestic operations and around 50% from exports/internationals. The stock trades at a 2023 EV/Ebitda (ex-IFRS) of 4.5x, below the one-year average ahead of 7-8x, he says.

BRF History

According to Bradesco BBI, the stronger results of BRF were generally in scenarios of lower grain costs and robust exports.

Since 1999, he says, BRF’s consolidated average gross margin during periods of lower grain costs and high exports was 28%, compared to 20% during periods of higher grain costs and weak exports.

“We assume the recovery of BRF’s gross margin to 22% in 3Q22 and 23% in 4Q22, from 19% in 2Q22 and 3% in 1Q22 as the cycle turns positive”, he comments.

For 2023, Bradesco BBI estimates a figure of 23%, which is above the consensus of 20%, resulting in the estimated Ebitda for 2023 approximately 15% above the consensus.

anticipation of changes

Bradesco BBI highlights that it takes time for chicken and pork producers to adjust to changes in costs, which results in the seasonality of margins.

For processed foods, price increases can be more gradual than cost increases during commodity boom cycles, as companies need to factor in general inflation as a benchmark for negotiating prices with retailers, he says.

While, on the positive side, according to Bradesco BBI, prices are more resilient when costs fall, as Brazil is expected to always have some inflation.

“While there is a six-month delay of changes in spot feed costs to reflect results, given storage capacity and production cycle, we believe the market anticipates changes in future profitability based on changes in spot prices,” he says. .

According to Bradesco BBI’s analysis, domestic industry gross profit has historically grown by around 25% per year during periods of lower grain prices.

The bank estimates that the sector’s domestic gross margin was approximately 28% on average in periods of lower grain prices, similar to BRF’s, with the sector’s gross profit growing an average of 25% during years of falling grain prices. commodities.

“In turn, the gross margin was approximately 24% during periods of high grain prices, while the domestic gross profit of the industry was almost stable during these periods”, he says.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!