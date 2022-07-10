Call Me By Your Name Actor Spotted Working As A Salesman

Actor Armie Hammer, known for the series Gossip Girl and for starring in the gay film Call Me By Your Name (2017) was spotted working as a salesman at a tourist office in the Cayman Islands. Photos of the former Hollywood star at the location were released by TMZ on Saturday (7/9).

The act, according to the publication, would have taken place in June. At the time, Harmer would be explaining the advantages of travel packages to a couple when he was photographed by a potential client.

The man told the report that the actor was trying to sell an annual travel plan worth US$ 21,000, equivalent to R$ 110,000. Harmer’s publicists, however, have denied that he is working at the agency.

According to representatives for the ex-Hollywood, Harmer had just visited a friend, who would own the office.

Cannibalism and sexual abuse

Last year, Hammer had intimate conversations leaked on social media. Jessica Ciencin Henriquez would be going out with the heartthrob, who would have revealed to her an unusual desire: “To eat you”. And not in the sexual sense of the word. He would have revealed to the affair that he is a cannibal.

Hammer is also accused of sexual abuse and said in May of this year that he intends to check into a rehabilitation clinic.