Can sardines reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes?

The most well-known and researched health benefits of fatty fish are related to the prevention of cardiovascular disease and inflammatory conditions. But, in recent years, the interest in knowing if the sardines may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes grown up. With that, now check out the benefits of sardines and the reduction of the risk of diabetes of type 2.

sardine benefits

Rich in omega 3: Sardines are classified as a fatty fish, but they have good quality fat, with a considerable fraction of omega 3.

Calcium source: A can of sardines (85g) offers more than 460 mg of the mineral, preventing osteoporosis, being a better source even than cow's milk.

Vitamin D source: Vitamin D is essential to allow the absorption of minerals in the body. In addition to getting it through sun exposure, diet also helps, so sardines are an excellent ally.

Rich in protein: A high-protein diet is also associated with lowering blood pressure in the arteries, controlling diabetes, and reducing the risk of cancer.

Protects the brain: Sardines are also rich in tryptophan, phosphorus and vitamin B12, which help ensure the quality of our brain.

Do sardines reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes?

A team from the August Pi i Sunyer Institute for Biomedical Research (IDIBAPS) decided to conduct a study to see if sardines could really help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

A total of 200 adults with prediabetes were recruited and given sardine supplements and an adequate diet in this research. A year later, the researchers came to some important conclusions.

One is that healthy eating patterns and the establishment of a favorable microbiota can prevent the development of type 2 diabetes in obese individuals at an advanced age in the pre-diabetes period.

Next, dietary sardine supplementation to prevent type 2 diabetes for a year was protective against the development of disease and episodes of heart conditions.

Parameters such as blood pressure, fatty acid composition and expression of disease risk genes were improved. This supplementation is given by eating sardines only twice a week.

We know that it is not the only nutrient that plays a decisive role, but the taurine content of sardines is an important factor. Although the body is able to produce this amino acid, it only does so in very small amounts, so it must be consumed through food (found in fish and seafood).