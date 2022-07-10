Can the Federal Government change the rules?

Unemployment insurance has always been a concern of the Federal Government. For some time now, the economic reality in Brazil has provoked an even greater search for help by people who have lost their jobs. In view of this, the entire team has been studying some changes to the temporary benefits.

Read more: FGTS and unemployment insurance can end? understand the reason

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (CAGED) show that there were more than 6 million applications for unemployment insurance in 2021 alone. The result was 10.3% higher compared to the previous year. The situation was even worse with the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as they caused a wave of people to be disconnected from their respective jobs.

Changes in unemployment insurance

In the first two months of 2022 alone, the Union has already spent R$ 2.5 billion with the payment of the benefit. By the end of the year, the forecast is that the value could reach R$ 41 billion.

In the government’s view, the way unemployment insurance is treated encourages people to take longer to return to the job market, as the professional who is fired is able to to guarantee a minimum income for a certain period, unless you find another job right away.

The maximum paid for the benefit is five installments. What the government has noticed is that in most cases, workers have used this entire period of unemployment insurance.

But in general, it is also important to consider the availability of vacancies and the difficulty in finding opportunities based on qualifications. All of this makes the process of getting back to work more time consuming.

In the government’s view, what happens is that people take time to formalize a new contract to ensure they receive insurance for as long as possible, which could also encourage employment. informal.

Because of these assessments, there is fear that the country’s management team will make changes to unemployment insurance. The information is that the Union has been looking for alternatives, so some changes may be announced soon.