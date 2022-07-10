Capital has 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro



Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious – Science Photo Library

Published 07/09/2022 15:40

Rio – The city of Rio de Janeiro has 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox (Monkeypox). The numbers were confirmed by the Municipal Health Department on Saturday afternoon (9). The folder reported that all patients present good clinical evolution and are being monitored daily.

In all, there are 34 confirmed cases across the state. Among them, 29 are residents of Metropolitan Region I, which corresponds to the capital and the municipalities of Baixada Fluminense. In Metropolitan Region II (Itaboraí, Maricá, Niterói, Rio Bonito, São Gonçalo, Silva Jardim and Tanguá) there are five cases. According to the bulletin, 10 cases are still under investigation in the state and 32 have already been discarded.

In the country, in the latest report from the Ministry of Health published last Thursday (7), Brazil had already registered 142 cases of the disease.

Symptoms and prevention

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas. For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

If you present these symptoms, you are asked to contact the Health Surveillance as soon as possible.