Captain America: Chris Evans Says He’s Not Coming Back

Actor Chris Evans has again said that he will no longer be the captain America at the movies. To reinforce his position, the star made a point of responding to the site The Hollywood Reporter on twitter. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” wrote Evans.

THR reported on the casting of filmmaker Julius Onah as director of the fourth film in the franchise. In one of the tweets, the site said that “it was uncertain whether Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first Captain America.” That was the message that Evans retorted this Saturday.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Wilson, in this case, is the character who played Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, in the original acronym). He is played by actor Anthony Mackie, who had already taken on Captain America’s shield in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, available on Disney+.

Anthony Mackie with Captain America’s Shield Disclosure / Disney+

That is, Captain America 4 has everything to be a Mackie solo film in the skin of the important character of the Marvel comics. The passing of the baton already seemed clear both in the series and in Avengers: Endgame (2019), when Evans said goodbye to the character. But now, the star made a point of publicly repeating the goodbye.

According to TMZ, the statement can be seen as a way to prepare haters who don’t like the idea of ​​Mackie taking on the role of Captain America in the MCU for good. The controversy has been going on since 2019, when the possibility arose. The controversy goes through racist comments, which do not accept that a black actor plays the role, as much as it happens in Marvel comics.