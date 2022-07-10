‘Cara e Coragem’: Danilo becomes a suspect in Clarice’s death | come around

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) makes an organizational chart of the Clarice case (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
But one person is missing, whose name comes up after Rico (André Luiz Frambach) has a conversation with his parents, Teca (Raquel Rocha) and Gus (Marcelo Valle): Danilo (Ricardo Pereira)!
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Rico (André Luiz Frambach) tells what he discovered to Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) — Photo: TV Globo
Looking closely at the organizational chart, in the investigation room at Coragem.com, the sportsman tells Ítalo about his new discovery:
“I spoke to my parents. I asked them if they remembered anyone Clarice had recently met.”
“My mother can’t say if he was close enough to Clarice for her to consider him a friend. My father thinks he was. He’s a friend to everyone: my parents, Martha, Leo, Clarice… who was away and came back for Brazil: Danilo.”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) is intrigued by the discovery of Rico (André Luiz Frambach) — Photo: TV Globo
“Danilo? Married to Moa’s ex?”, asks Ítalo, who has confirmation from Rico.
Italo wastes no time and, like someone who doesn’t want anything to probe with Teca, he takes the bait.
“I don’t believe Clarice and Danilo were great friends, no. It was a more trivial relationship. But I think they had already done business in the past”, says Rico’s mother.
The siege is tightening…
The scenes will air in this Saturday’s episode, 9/7, in Cara e Coragem.
Anita sees Jonathan and becomes interested in him. Andréa and Moa reconcile. Alfredo notices Pat upset when talking about Moa and Andréa. Lucas gets dumped trying to get close to Anita. Andréa reveals to Moa the relationship she had with Clarice and recalls how they met. Pat asks Moa to go to the dance company to see her class. Renan demands that Lou leave the dance company for as long as he is away. Ítalo makes an organizational chart about Clarice’s case. Jonathan testifies at the police station. Rico tells Ítalo that Danilo is a friend who lived abroad and that Clarice had recently met again.
