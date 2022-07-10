Carlinhos Brown interrupts the audience’s demonstration against Bolsonaro

posted on 07/10/2022 09:34



(Credit: Caio Gallucci/Disclosure)

Carlinhos Brown interrupted a demonstration by the audience against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during a show, and the video in which the singer bars the choir went viral on social media.

In the images, it is possible to see the public shouting “Bolsonaro out”. Upon hearing the choir, Brown reacted: “Sorry, but I’m Brazil that worked. I don’t get involved in this. I don’t even want to know”, interrupted the singer.

Carlinhos Brown’s reaction was compared to that of colleague Elba Ramalho, who, in June, at a show in São João, Bahia, also repressed the audience’s demonstration in the face of dissatisfaction with the command of the current Brazilian president.

With Brown’s interruption, you can hear someone from the audience shouting: “We want to” (Bolsonaro out). And the singer continues with his thought of wanting to do a “construction in the country”. let’s change. No politics!”, he emphasized.

Elba Ramalho had the same reaction as Carlinhos Brown. On the occasion, the singer suppressed pro-Lula, candidate for president, and “Out, Bolsonaro”. “No, I don’t want to do politics, sorry. This is a São João concert, it’s not a rally”, said the singer.

Thus, Brown became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter this Saturday (9/7). The artist’s advice says that the images are old.